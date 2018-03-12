Analyzing Arconic (ARNC) & Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Arconic alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arconic and Axon Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arconic 0 2 5 0 2.71 Axon Enterprise 0 3 4 0 2.57

Arconic currently has a consensus price target of $30.57, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. Axon Enterprise has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.19%. Given Arconic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arconic is more favorable than Axon Enterprise.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Arconic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Arconic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Arconic pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Axon Enterprise does not pay a dividend. Arconic pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Arconic has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arconic and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arconic -0.57% 11.29% 3.20% Axon Enterprise 1.59% 8.17% 4.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arconic and Axon Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arconic $12.96 billion 0.94 -$74.00 million $0.33 76.33 Axon Enterprise $343.80 million 6.15 $5.20 million $0.25 159.44

Axon Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arconic. Arconic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc., formerly Alcoa Inc., is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging. The Global Rolled Products segment produces a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for the aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation, brazing and industrial markets. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment develops and manufactures products for the aerospace (commercial and defense), commercial transportation and power generation end markets. The Transportation and Construction Solutions segment produces products that are used in the non-residential building and construction and commercial transportation end markets.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc., formerly TASER International, Inc., is engaged in development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) for use by law enforcement, military, corrections and private security personnel, and by private individuals for personal defense. It is also engaged in development of connected wearable on-officer cameras. It operates through two segments: the sale of CEWs, accessories, and other related products and services (the TASER Weapons segment), and the Axon business, focused on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products (the Axon segment). Its TASER Weapons product line includes TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER C2, TASER Pulse and Replacement Cartridges. Its hardware products include Axon Body 2, Axon Flex, Axon Fleet, Axon Interview, Axon Signal and Axon Dock. Its Axon software and mobile technologies include Evidence.com, Evidence.com for Prosecutors, Evidence Sync, Axon Capture, Axon View, Axon Five, Axon Convert and Axon Detect.

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.