Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FRGI):

3/10/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/26/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ FRGI) opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder National Corp Leucadia purchased 176,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,933,344.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,075,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,020,603.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,778.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc owns, operates and franchises two fast-casual restaurant brands, Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana through its subsidiaries Pollo Operations, Inc, and its subsidiaries, and Pollo Franchise, Inc, (collectively Pollo Tropical) and Taco Cabana, Inc and its subsidiaries (collectively Taco Cabana).

