Analysts Set Tarena International Inc (TEDU) PT at $16.97

Shares of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEDU. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.35 target price on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Tarena International from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Tarena International alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEDU. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Tarena International by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,458,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tarena International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,046,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after acquiring an additional 489,475 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tarena International by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,723,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 341,787 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Tarena International by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,072,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 280,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tarena International by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 174,842 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU ) traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 279,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,024. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $696.91, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Tarena International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set Tarena International Inc (TEDU) PT at $16.97” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/analysts-set-tarena-international-inc-tedu-pt-at-16-97.html.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc (Tarena International) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services, including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses across the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It operates through training segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.