Analysts Set Tarena International Inc (TEDU) PT at $16.97

Shares of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.97.
Several research firms have recently commented on TEDU. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.35 target price on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Tarena International from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEDU. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Tarena International by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,458,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tarena International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,046,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,388,000 after acquiring an additional 489,475 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Tarena International by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,723,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 341,787 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Tarena International by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,072,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after acquiring an additional 280,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tarena International by 391.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 174,842 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Tarena International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc (Tarena International) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services, including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses across the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It operates through training segment.
