Analysts Set Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) Price Target at $3.94

Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.94.

ONVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Organovo in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Organovo alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Organovo by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Organovo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Organovo by 27.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Organovo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,199,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Organovo by 13.4% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 290,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo ( NASDAQ:ONVO ) traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 995,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $125.10, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.76.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a negative net margin of 881.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/analysts-set-organovo-holdings-inc-onvo-price-target-at-3-94.html.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is an early commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing functional human tissues. The Company focuses on the generation of three-dimensional (3D) human tissues, by utilizing its platform technology to create human tissue constructs in 3D. It is focused on development of products, including 3D human tissues used for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME), and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK); customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology or disease, for use in drug discovery and development, and three-dimensional human tissues for clinical applications, such as blood vessels for bypass grafting, nerve grafts for nerve damage repair and functional tissue patches for the repair or replacement of damaged tissues and organs.

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.