Analysts Set MannKind Co. (MNKD) PT at $1.59

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of MannKind from $3.49 to $2.77 in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get MannKind alerts:

In related news, VP Stuart A. Tross bought 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $100,396.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,796.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MannKind by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,802 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MannKind by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MannKind (MNKD) traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.64. 798,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,728. The company has a market cap of $327.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.95. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 million. MannKind had a negative net margin of 999.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. sell-side analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set MannKind Co. (MNKD) PT at $1.59” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/analysts-set-mannkind-co-mnkd-pt-at-1-59.html.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes. Its product candidate is AFREZZA, which is an inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type I and type II diabetes and helps in glycemic control.

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.