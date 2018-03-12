Analysts Set Expectations for Assembly Biosciences Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Assembly Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Friday. William Blair analyst Y. Xu expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASMB. Jefferies Group boosted their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
In other Assembly Biosciences news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $46,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,270. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 72,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing two platform programs, such as a class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and a class of oral synthetic live therapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome.
