Analysts Set Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Target Price at $35.15

Shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.15.

Several brokerages have commented on CYOU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Changyou.Com by 164.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Changyou.Com by 27.3% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Changyou.Com by 26.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Changyou.Com by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Changyou.Com by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com ( NASDAQ CYOU ) traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. 77,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,271. Changyou.Com has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,514.71, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.17). Changyou.Com had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited is an online game developer and operator. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Online Game segment, which consists primarily of PC games and mobile games; the Platform Channel segment, which consists primarily of online advertising services offered on the 17173.com Website, Internet value-added services (IVAS) offered on the Dolphin Browser and RaidCall and online card and board games offered by MoboTap, and the Cinema Advertising segment, which consists primarily of the acquisition, from operators of movie theaters, and the sale, to advertisers, of pre-film advertising slots, which are advertisements shown before the screening of a movie in a cinema theater.

