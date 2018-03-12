Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN) Price Target at $9.84

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$10.00 to C$9.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN) opened at C$8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $650.14, a P/E ratio of -166.60 and a beta of 0.25. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$10.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a Canada-based limited partnership company that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States. The principal business of the Company is to issue units and to acquire and hold shares of the American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc (U.S.

