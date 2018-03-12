Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Target Price at $61.66

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.66.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO W Douglas Parker sold 224,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.32, for a total value of $11,749,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,925,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,728,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 35,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $1,825,945.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,416 shares of company stock valued at $15,826,647 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. 3,255,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $26,730.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business activity is the operation of a network air carrier, providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Company operates through American segment, which provides air transportation for passengers and cargo.

