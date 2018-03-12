Analysts Offer Predictions for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share’s FY2022 Earnings (AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris forecasts that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share ( AVDL ) traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $7.09. 107,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,220. The firm has a market cap of $292.21, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Craig R. Stapleton bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 119,891 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 985,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc – American Depositary Shares each representing one Ordinary Share by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to commercialize differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results.

