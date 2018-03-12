Analysts Issue Forecasts for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LOCO. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

El Pollo LoCo ( NASDAQ:LOCO ) opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $400.15, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.33. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.24 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 103.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 849.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company’s menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, and a range of Mexican-inspired entrees that it creates from chicken.

