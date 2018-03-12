Analysts Anticipate Unitil Co. (UTL) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Unitil’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $47.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.92 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Unitil an industry rank of 207 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Unitil to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unitil by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unitil by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 185,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) opened at $43.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $642.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.18. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.40 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.87%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company. The Company’s principal business is the local distribution of electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts and the local distribution of natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

