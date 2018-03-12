Analysts Anticipate OFG Bancorp (OFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OFG Bancorp’s earnings. OFG Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 20th.
On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OFG Bancorp.
OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.
Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.76. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth $158,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 345,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 86.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing banking and financial services through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Treasury. The Company provides banking and financial services to its clients through a range of banking and financial solutions, including commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; checking and savings accounts; financial planning, insurance, financial service, and investment brokerage, and corporate and individual trust and retirement services.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.