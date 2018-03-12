Analysts Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Exponent’s rating score has improved by 28.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $84.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exponent an industry rank of 138 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Exponent ( EXPO ) traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,239. Exponent has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,067.97, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Exponent by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Exponent by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 156,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exponent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

