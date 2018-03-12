Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $27.15 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 259,022 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

In other news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $199,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,005 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $626,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,509. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) opened at $139.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30,700.00, a PE ratio of -54.02, a PEG ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.70 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The software company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.74 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 206.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

