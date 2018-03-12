Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $30.01 Million Holdings in PVH Corp (PVH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $30,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $10,318,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $3,761,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in PVH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its position in PVH by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 100,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,772,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $422,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 370,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $49,090,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,290 shares of company stock valued at $52,131,795. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Cowen set a $150.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on PVH to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.58.

Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE PVH) opened at $143.07 on Monday. PVH Corp has a 12 month low of $89.52 and a 12 month high of $157.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,006.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $30.01 Million Holdings in PVH Corp (PVH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-has-30-01-million-holdings-in-pvh-corp-pvh.html.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.