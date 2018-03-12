AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 6,754 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Vetr raised Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of Ford Motor ( NYSE F ) opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,630.00, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 31,415 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $324,831.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 18,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,794. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

