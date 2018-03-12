AMP Capital Investors Ltd Raises Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 205,763 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,833 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $20,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE CM ) opened at $92.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40,440.33, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.57%. equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a global financial institution. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to approximately 11 million individual, small business, commercial, corporate and institutional clients in Canada and around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Retail and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

