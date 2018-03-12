AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases 148,653 Shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 438,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,653 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial were worth $17,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,151,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,216,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,904,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after purchasing an additional 779,800 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 600,728 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,339,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,036,000 after acquiring an additional 513,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,598.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 55.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

