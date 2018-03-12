AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) opened at $17.97 on Monday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $18.41.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 13,581,284 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $202,361,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $2,175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About AmeriCold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust owns and operates of temperature controlled warehousing and distribution services in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments, such as warehouse, third-party managed and transportation. The warehouse segment provides temperature-controlled warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services.

