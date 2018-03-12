AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.
COLD has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.
AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) opened at $17.97 on Monday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $18.41.
About AmeriCold Realty Trust
Americold Realty Trust owns and operates of temperature controlled warehousing and distribution services in the United States. The Company operates through three business segments, such as warehouse, third-party managed and transportation. The warehouse segment provides temperature-controlled warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services.
