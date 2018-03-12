American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.06 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of American Vanguard (AVD) traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 153,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,026. The firm has a market cap of $594.40, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Vanguard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Vanguard (AVD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/american-vanguard-avd-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-04-eps.html.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.