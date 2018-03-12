American Tower Corp (AMT) is Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,212 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 3.3% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 56.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,510,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,124,000 after purchasing an additional 904,325 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 89.8% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,896,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,148,000 after purchasing an additional 897,138 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 783.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 677,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,611,000 after purchasing an additional 600,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,790,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,074,000 after purchasing an additional 577,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,703,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,765,000 after purchasing an additional 530,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.87.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $715,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.44, for a total transaction of $228,792.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $702,122.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) opened at $143.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $113.11 and a 52 week high of $155.28. The stock has a market cap of $63,297.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). American Tower had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 104.87%.

American Tower declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/american-tower-corp-amt-is-riverpark-capital-management-llcs-9th-largest-position.html.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.