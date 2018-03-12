American States Water (AWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in a report released on Thursday morning, 247wallst.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American States Water from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American States Water presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,909.57, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American States Water has a 12-month low of $41.36 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.02 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts expect that American States Water will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $91,736.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $61,369.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,887.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $229,966. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as ASUS’ subsidiaries, such as Fort Bliss Water Services Company (FBWS), Terrapin Utility Services, Inc (TUS), Old Dominion Utility Services, Inc (ODUS), Palmetto State Utility Services, Inc (PSUS) and Old North Utility Services, Inc (ONUS).

