American Renal Associates (ARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann lowered shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for American Renal Associates’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

Shares of American Renal Associates (ARA) opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $702.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.08. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that American Renal Associates will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARA. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 490.5% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,191,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after buying an additional 1,820,649 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,002,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 73,526 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 67.8% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 33.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/american-renal-associates-ara-stock-rating-lowered-by-leerink-swann.html.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc is a dialysis service provider in the United States focused on joint venture (JV) partnerships with physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 214 dialysis clinics in partnership with 379 nephrologist partners treating over 14,000 patients in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.