American Lorain Co. (ALN) Short Interest Update

American Lorain Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 540,708 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 15th total of 513,701 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,182 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of American Lorain (NYSEAMERICAN:ALN) opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.64. American Lorain has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

American Lorain Corporation is a food manufacturing company. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a range of food products, including Chestnut products, Convenience foods and Frozen food products. The Company operates through three segments: Chestnut products, Convenience food products and Frozen food products.

