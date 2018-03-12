American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,740 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (LSXMK)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 79,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 500,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group ( LSXMK ) opened at $43.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9,722.95, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.05. Liberty Sirius XM Group has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $46.24.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the media and entertainment industries. The Company’s principal businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRIUS XM) and Braves Holdings, LLC (Braves Holdings), and its equity affiliate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc (Live Nation).

