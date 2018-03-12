American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) PT Raised to $20.00 at Bank of America

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) opened at $19.54 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The company has a market cap of $3,464.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,008,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $338,555,000 after acquiring an additional 511,603 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,914,649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,179,000 after acquiring an additional 693,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,573,000 after acquiring an additional 289,368 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 2,553,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,997,000 after acquiring an additional 149,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,280,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,344 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a multi-brand specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand), and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. AEO Inc operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

