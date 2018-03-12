Ameresco (AMRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of Ameresco ( NYSE AMRC ) opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $489.16, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Demanche sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $305,136.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $763,387 over the last 90 days. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ameresco by 84.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameresco by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameresco by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc (Ameresco) is a provider of a range of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include capital and operational upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, ownership and operation of renewable energy plants.

