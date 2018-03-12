Amazon.com (AMZN) Cut to Hold at Vetr

Vetr lowered shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday. Vetr currently has $1,603.06 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,450.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,385.00 to $1,410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,472.95.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ AMZN) opened at $1,578.89 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $833.50 and a 1 year high of $1,578.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $764,350.00, a PE ratio of 344.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total transaction of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,553,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,714 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

