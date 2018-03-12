Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,988,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,162,000 after buying an additional 1,772,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,784,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,804,000 after buying an additional 1,375,394 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 521.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,485,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after buying an additional 1,246,500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,463,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after buying an additional 898,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,965,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,364,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9,085.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $139,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $222,586.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,397.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,813 shares of company stock worth $1,124,709 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.61.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

