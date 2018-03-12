Amalgamated Bank Purchases 4,468 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,558,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,815 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,328,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,157,000 after acquiring an additional 159,421 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,138,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,825,000 after acquiring an additional 120,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) opened at $37.49 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,357.03, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $209.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.44%.

DEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is owner and operator of office and multifamily properties located in submarkets in Los Angeles and Honolulu. The Company operates through two segments: the acquisition, development, ownership and management of office real estate (Office Segment), and the acquisition, development, ownership and management of multifamily real estate (Multifamily Segment).

