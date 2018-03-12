Amalgamated Bank Has $1.31 Million Holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,480,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,377,000 after buying an additional 235,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,239,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,666,000 after buying an additional 31,945 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,256,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,732,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP John C. Phenicie sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.48, for a total transaction of $1,605,290.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,283,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rick Wilber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.96, for a total value of $1,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,019 shares of company stock worth $63,840,036. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ ULTI ) opened at $253.88 on Monday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $257.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,761.87, a P/E ratio of 295.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTI. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on The Ultimate Software Group to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price (up previously from $226.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.90.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

