Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Shares Sold by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC cut its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,372 shares during the quarter. Sapience Investments LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,683,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,848,000 after purchasing an additional 705,534 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 82,702 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,256,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 123,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 39,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 511.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ AIMC) opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.51. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $1,388.36, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

