Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) opened at $29.37 on Thursday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $514.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $216.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants.

