Allied World Assurance (AWHHF) versus HCI Group (HCI) Financial Analysis

Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS: AWHHF) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Allied World Assurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Allied World Assurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of HCI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Allied World Assurance has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Allied World Assurance and HCI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied World Assurance 0 1 0 0 2.00 HCI Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Allied World Assurance currently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 52.47%. HCI Group has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.85%. Given HCI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than Allied World Assurance.

Profitability

This table compares Allied World Assurance and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied World Assurance 12.56% 8.96% 2.42% HCI Group -2.82% -3.21% -0.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied World Assurance and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied World Assurance N/A N/A N/A $2.97 17.36 HCI Group $244.41 million 1.64 $29.02 million ($1.22) -33.56

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than Allied World Assurance. HCI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied World Assurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allied World Assurance pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Allied World Assurance pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCI Group pays out -114.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HCI Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. HCI Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

HCI Group beats Allied World Assurance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied World Assurance Company Profile

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada. The Global Markets Insurance segment includes all of the Company’s direct insurance operations outside of North America. The Company’s reinsurance segment includes the reinsurance of property, general casualty, professional liability, specialty lines and property catastrophe coverage’s written by other reinsurance companies. The Company leases space in Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Labuan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States for the operation of its North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance segments.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) is an insurance holding company. The Company operates through four operating divisions: property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, investment real estate and information technology. Its operations include Insurance Operations and Other Operations. Its Insurance Operations include property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc. (HCPCI), provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners and tenants on properties located in Florida. HCPCI also offers flood-endorsed and wind-only policies to new and pre-existing Florida customers. Its Other Operations include information technology (IT) and real estate. The Company’s real estate operations consist of multiple properties it owns and operates.

