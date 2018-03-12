Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 349,307 iShares MSCI Canada Index (EWC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada Index (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 349,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index during the third quarter worth $108,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada Index by 145.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada Index during the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

iShares MSCI Canada Index (EWC) opened at $28.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,870.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41. iShares MSCI Canada Index has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

