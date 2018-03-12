Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 75,142 Shares of Aircastle Limited (AYR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 470,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,142 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $11,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aircastle by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Aircastle by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Aircastle by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Aircastle in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stephens raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aircastle in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aircastle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of Aircastle Limited ( NYSE:AYR ) opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,560.00, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. Aircastle Limited has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $25.30.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $177.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.09 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Aircastle Profile

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircrafts to airlines. The Company is engaged in financing and managing commercial flight equipment. The Company manages its aircrafts in the United States, Ireland and Singapore. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 206 aircrafts leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

