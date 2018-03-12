Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $11.48 Million Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,754 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSFL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 29.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 13.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 16.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 429,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after buying an additional 61,510 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 9.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,378.56 and a P/E ratio of 22.40. Centerstate Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $28.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSFL. Brean Capital upgraded Centerstate Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Oakley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterState Bank Corporation, formerly CenterState Banks, Inc, is a financial holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CenterState Bank or the Bank). The Company provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The Company’s segments include commercial and retail banking, correspondent banking and capital markets division, and corporate overhead and administration.

