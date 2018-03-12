Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $68.20 Million Stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,262 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $68,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Black Hills by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) opened at $52.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2,780.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.61. Black Hills Corp has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.05 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 10.83%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Black Hills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

