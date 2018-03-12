Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $64.14 Million Position in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 898.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471,060 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $64,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTR. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Aqua America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of Aqua America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Aqua America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Aqua America Inc ( WTR ) opened at $33.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5,974.18, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $39.55.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.26 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 18 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.2047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00579722458227131%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

