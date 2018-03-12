Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Holdings Cut by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,872 shares during the period. Align Technology makes up 1.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Emory Wright sold 45,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $11,906,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.63 per share, with a total value of $350,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,351.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALGN ) opened at $271.74 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $104.39 and a one year high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $21,775.95, a PE ratio of 69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Vetr cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $302.42 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.56.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

