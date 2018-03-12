Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alexion Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.0672259773576 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.64.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALXN ) traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $127.08. 1,202,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,000. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.34. The firm has a market cap of $28,170.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.39. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $909.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 13,245 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,540,525.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,286,041.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi L. Wagner sold 655 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $76,805.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,780.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $3,656,229 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

