Albany International (AIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Albany International ( NYSE AIN ) traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.55. 76,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,434. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Albany International has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,120.37, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Albany International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $226.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. is focused on textiles and materials processing business. The Company operates through two segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Company’s Machine Clothing segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, nonwovens, fiber cement and various other industrial applications.

