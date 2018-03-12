Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) CEO Sells $414,036.00 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) CEO Gary L. Beck sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $414,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE ALK) opened at $64.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7,970.18, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.53.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

