Alaris Royalty (AD) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.16. 84,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,014. Alaris Royalty has a one year low of C$17.70 and a one year high of C$23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $661.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a Canada-based company providing capital to private businesses (individually, a Private Company Partner and collectively the Partners). The Company’s operations consist of investments in private operating entities in the form of preferred limited partnership interests, preferred interest in limited liability corporations in the United States, or long-term license and royalty arrangements.

