Alamos Gold Inc (US) (AGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.89

Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1213055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alamos Gold Inc (US) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alamos Gold Inc (US) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.16 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Alamos Gold Inc (US) in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold Inc (US) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Get Alamos Gold Inc (US) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1,946.86, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Alamos Gold Inc (US) (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold Inc (US) had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Alamos Gold Inc (US)’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc (US) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold Inc (US) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold Inc (US) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold Inc (US) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold Inc (US) in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alamos Gold Inc (US) (AGI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.89” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/alamos-gold-inc-us-agi-sets-new-1-year-low-at-4-89.html.

Alamos Gold Inc (US) Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based mid-tier gold producer. The Company owns and operates the Mulatos Mine, as well as the Esperanza, Agi Dagi, Kirazli and Camyurt gold development projects. The Mulatos mine is located within the 30,536 hectares Salamandra group of concessions in the state of Sonora in northwest Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.