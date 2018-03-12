Aircastle Limited (AYR) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 98.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aircastle by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE AYR) opened at $19.84 on Monday. Aircastle Limited has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,560.95, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Aircastle had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $177.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Aircastle Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

AYR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aircastle from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircrafts to airlines. The Company is engaged in financing and managing commercial flight equipment. The Company manages its aircrafts in the United States, Ireland and Singapore. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 206 aircrafts leased to 71 lessees located in 36 countries.

