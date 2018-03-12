Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,544,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,878,729,000 after purchasing an additional 964,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,267,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,774,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,518,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth $362,928,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,451 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) opened at $171.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.63 and a 52 week high of $175.17. The stock has a market cap of $37,460.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stake Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/air-products-chemicals-inc-apd-stake-boosted-by-nomura-asset-management-co-ltd.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company is also a supplier of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.