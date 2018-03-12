Aetna Inc (AET) Stake Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Aetna were worth $100,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aetna in the fourth quarter worth $940,734,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aetna by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,407,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,784,000 after purchasing an additional 78,272 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aetna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,279,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,650,000 after purchasing an additional 41,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Aetna by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,704,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,900,000 after purchasing an additional 987,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aetna by 5.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,487,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,538,000 after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE AET) opened at $177.38 on Monday. Aetna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.84 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $57,993.06, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aetna from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

