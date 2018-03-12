AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4,734.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 106,530 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 557.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE MO) opened at $65.65 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $124,760.00, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.66.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

